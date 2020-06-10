ECB's Kazimir wishes emergency bond buys could end soon

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday he wished the ECB’s emergency bond purchases could stop as soon as possible but it was too early to talk about an end date.

“I wish we could talk about a specific date as to when to end it,” Kazimir, who heads the Slovak central bank, told reporters. “I wish it were as soon as possible.”

The ECB last week extended its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme until June 2021 at the earliest.