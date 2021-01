FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic recovery has simply been delayed, not delayed by fresh anti-pandemic restrictions and uncertainty surrounding vaccinations, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“The journey seems to be a little bit delayed but should not be derailed,” Lagarde said.