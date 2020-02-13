ECB's Panetta sees decision on new policy strategy at year-end

FILE PHOTO - Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta is seen standing in a corridor of the Bank of Italy ahead of his appointment to the European Central Bank's executive committee, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new appointee to the European Central Bank’s board Fabio Panetta said on Thursday he expected a decision on the ECB’s new policy strategy at the end of this year.

“I don’t know how (the ECB’s) monetary policy will change but we’re a group of 25 people and this decision will be taken jointly and this will happen at the end of the year,” Panetta told an audience in Rome in his first public appearance since joining the ECB on Jan 1.