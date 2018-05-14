FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in an hour

Euro zone economy performing within ECB projections: Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is still performing as the European Central bank expected and more data is needed to decide whether a recent slowdown is temporary or here to stay, ECB director Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“It (the economic slowdown) is still within our projections and you need to get more data in order to see whether it is only temporary,” Lautenschlaeger said on the sidelines of an event in Copenhagen.

Reporting By Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

