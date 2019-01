European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Euro, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economy is not heading for a recession but its slowdown could last longer than expected, the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, said on Tuesday.

“It’s a slowdown, which is not heading towards a recession but it could be longer than expected before,” Draghi told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.