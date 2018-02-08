Euro zone's broad expansion to continue: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth is likely to continue unabated, the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on Thursday, which is largely consistent with the outlook unveiled after the January policy meeting.

“The ongoing broad and solid economic expansion is expected to continue beyond the near term,” the ECB said. “The prevailing strong cyclical momentum could lead to further positive growth surprises in the near term.”

“Downside risks continue to relate primarily to global factors, including developments in foreign exchange markets,” the ECB added.

