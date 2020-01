FILE PHOTO: Member of the German advisory board of economic experts Isabel Schnabel poses ahead of a news conference in Berlin, Germany, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s new appointee to the European Central Bank’s board, Isabel Schnabel, has been given responsibility over the ECB’s market operations, which includes running its vast money-printing program, it said.

Under the same portfolio reshuffle published on the ECB’s website, its other new board member, Italy’s Fabio Panetta, will represent the central bank at international forums.