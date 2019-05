FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Peter Praet speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Persistent uncertainty is undermining confidence and creating major risks to the global economy, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

Peter Praet, whose mandate runs out at the end of the month, cited Brexit and trade tensions as two sources of uncertainty.