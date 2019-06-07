Bundesbank's Weidmann is one good candidate to succeed Draghi: Scholz

FILE PHOTO: German Federal Bank President Jens Weidmann arrives for a G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is one of several good candidates to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Japanese daily Nikkei.

“The discussion has begun and there are good people who could fill this post and one of those people is the Bundesbank president,” Scholz said when asked if he backed Weidmann for the top job at the ECB.

Replacing Draghi, whose term ends in October and who famously pledged in 2012 to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, has left markets anxiously awaiting news of his successor.

In February the German cabinet gave the green light for Weidmann to lead the Bundesbank for a second eight-year term, keeping him in the mix as a possible successor to Draghi.