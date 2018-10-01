ECB's Hansson says had not considered succeeding Draghi: Sueddeutsche

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ardo Hansson said he has not considered succeeding ECB President Mario Draghi when his job comes up next year, according to an interview in German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

FILE PHOTO: Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. Picture taken June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“I hadn’t even remotely thought about becoming Mario Draghi’s successor,” the paper on Monday quoted Hansson as saying.

Commenting on the ECB’s asset purchasing program, Hansson said while he believed it was too soon to declare the program a success he saw latest developments as “encouraging”.