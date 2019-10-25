ECB to restart bond buys Oct 30, stop around Christmas

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will restart its bond purchase scheme on Oct 30, with first settlements due on Nov 1, it said in a market message on Friday.
The bank added that it would temporarily halt purchases between Dec 19 and Jan 1 in anticipation of significantly lower market liquidity toward the end of the year.
The ECB decided in September to restart purchases on Nov 1, running at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros a month.
