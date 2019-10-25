ECB to restart bond buys Oct 30, stop around Christmas

FILE PHOTO: Reflection of the sign of the European central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of the news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will restart its bond purchase scheme on Oct 30, with first settlements due on Nov 1, it said in a market message on Friday.

The bank added that it would temporarily halt purchases between Dec 19 and Jan 1 in anticipation of significantly lower market liquidity toward the end of the year.

The ECB decided in September to restart purchases on Nov 1, running at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros a month.