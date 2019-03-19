QE has ended, but what was its impact?

FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of the news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (IFR) - The ECB’s Asset Purchase Programme (APP or QE) came to an end in December 2018 but its effect on growth/inflation as well as EZ bond markets will be debated for a long time. The ECB has made its own contribution to this debate with the publication of an Economic Bulletin article: “Taking stock of the Eurosystem’s asset purchase program after the end of net asset purchases”.

There are many angles that we can take a look at based on the ECB’s analysis but here we focus on two

1) The economic impact: The ECB has model-based estimates of how QE impacted inflation and growth. What stands out from this analysis is that QE has had a diminishing effect on inflation and growth but the cumulative effect is estimated at 1.9% points for both inflation and growth (chart 1 or tmsnrt.rs/2Oawiam). Just as important as the central impact on inflation however is the shift in the distribution of inflation that shows a reduced risk of deflation (chart 2 or tmsnrt.rs/2OdGZJ5).

2) The bond market impact: We have had research from Praet with regard to the bond market effect of QE in reducing the term premia as a result of the ECB’s stock of bond holdings (reduced freefloat in private sector hands). For 10y Bund yield the estimated impact is roughly 100bps lower, the yield down sharply from just under 50bps since the start of the QE program in 2015. This effect is estimated to reduce but still linger over the next 15-years largely as the duration of the stock of bond holdings falls (Chart 3 or tmsnrt.rs/2OdIDdD).

The unconventional has now become the conventional when it comes to QE and the central bank toolbox and it is likely that in a world of lower nominal/real interest rates central banks will have to relay on QE again. The question over the coming few years is whether the ECB is able to normalize policy effectively after adopting both NIRP and a larger balance sheet. The Fed has been forced to acknowledge a lower nominal terminal Fed Funds rate than it had estimated and has also embraced a larger balance sheet. Similar surprises are likely instore for the ECB.

Link to ECB Economic Bulletin on QE here~3049319b8d.en.html

Chart 1: Impact on growth and inflation

Chart 2: Effect on inflation distribution

Chart 3: Impact on Bund term premia and 10y Bund term premia