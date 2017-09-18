Banks to borrow 4.0 billion euros at ECB's weekly tender: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Banks will borrow 4.0 billion euros ($4.8 billion) from the European Central Bank at the weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows fifty-euro notes in a bank in Sarajevo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

That take up by banks at the tender is similar to the 3.986 billion euros borrowed last week from the ECB.

While the consensus matched a survey last week, the range of forecasts in the latest poll showed lower highs and lower lows.

Forecasts ranged between 3.0 billion and 4.2 billion euros, according to the poll of 19 traders.