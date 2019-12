(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from the European Central Bank at its regular refinancing tender for next week, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Friday.

That is lower than the 2.5 billion euros maturing from last time.

Forecasts in the poll of 16 traders and analysts ranged from 1.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros.