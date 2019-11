A man walks towards the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the European Central Bank at its seven-day refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

That is a touch lower than the 1.6 billion euros maturing from the previous week.

Forecasts in the poll of 18 traders and analysts ranged between 1.2 billion and 2.6 billion euros.