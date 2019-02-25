ECB to allot 2.0 billion euros at LTRO; 6.0 billion euros at weekly tender: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 2.0 billion euros ($2.3 billion) at its three-month operation and 6.0 billion euros at its weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

That compares to the 1.9 billion euros maturing from the previous long-term refinancing operation. The weekly allotment is slightly higher than the 5.9 billion euros maturing.

Forecasts in the poll of 18 money market traders and analysts ranged between 1.0 billion and 2.3 billion euros for the LTRO and 5.5 billion to 6.5 billion euros for the weekly tender.