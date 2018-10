(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 7.0 billion euros ($8.1 billion) at its seven-day refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

That is less than the 7.3 billion euros maturing from last week.

Forecasts in the poll of 20 euro money market traders ranged from 5.0 billion to 8.0 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8630 euros)