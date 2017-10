FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Jukka Vesala, the European Central Bank supervisor in charge of overseeing small banks, is leaving the ECB after accepting a new job, a spokeswoman for the institution said on Thursday.

Vesala, who joined the ECB’s supervisory arm in 2014, will start in his new role in mid-April 2018 after a cooling off period in which he will still work for the central bank but in areas unrelated to monetary policy or bank oversight.