Slovenia president nominates economist Vasle for central bank governor

Bostjan Vasle who is likely to be nominated as candidate for Slovenian central bank governor and ECB governing council, speaks in Ljubljana, Slovenia March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor has nominated Bostjan Vasle, the outgoing head of the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR, for the post of central bank governor, Pahor’s office said on Friday.

The role includes a seat on the European Central Bank governing council.

Parliament will vote on whether to support Vasle within 30 days. Vasle needs the support of at least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members in a secret vote to take the post.

“After a number of official and unofficial talks with leaders of parliamentary groups the president established that Bostjan Vasle enjoys the necessary support of parliamentary members,” the office said.

Analysts also believe parliament is likely to elect Vasle, 49, after it rejected Pahor’s first candidate, deputy governor Primoz Dolenc in October.

The new governor will replace Bostjan Jazbec, who resigned in April to take a post on the EU’s Single Resolution Board.

At the helm of UMAR, Vasle urged the government to introduce structural reforms, particularly pension reform, to ease the burden of the rapidly ageing population on the state budget and ensure long-term economic growth.