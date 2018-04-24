FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 24, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French central bank head bolsters call for euro zone finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of France’s central bank bolstered his country’s push to create a powerful euro zone finance minister on Tuesday, saying it was among a number of steps needed to improve the bloc and prevent monetary policy being overburdened.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau spoke of an institutional “accelerator” to engineer reforms on the fiscal, macro and micro fronts in the euro zone.

“There will be a need for a euro area finance minister to implement these tools efficiently,” he said at an event organized by policy think tank OMFIF.

He added that the recent slowdown in euro zone growth was expected to be temporary. The ECB’s central bankers are worried though that without changes in the euro zone’s setup, that monetary policy would remain overburdened and “the only game in town.”

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.