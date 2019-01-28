ECB's Visco says austerity should be avoided where not necessary

PISA, Italy (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Monday criticized countries that adopt restrictive fiscal policies when they are not necessary, in an apparent dig at Germany.

Speaking at a book presentation in Pisa, Visco said austerity policies adopted by Italy in 2011 and 2012 were necessary to restore market confidence during a debt crisis, even though they depressed the economy.

However, “austerity is a grave error if it is adopted by countries that have fiscal room for maneuver,” Visco added.

Many Italian economists criticize Germany for its large trade and budget surpluses, which they blame for depressing the economies of its euro zone partners.

In other remarks Visco, who sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, warned that “it is unlikely we will be able to maintain monetary union” in Europe unless it is accompanied by fiscal union.