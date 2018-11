Australia's McMillan Shakespeare to buy Eclipx Group for $662 million

(Reuters) - Australian administrative services provider McMillan Shakespeare Ltd (MMS.AX) said on Thursday it would buy Eclipx Group Ltd (ECX.AX) for an implied value of A$911 million ($661.9 million), or A$2.85 per share.

In a joint statement, Eclipx said its board recommended the offer, which is expected to be put to a vote by shareholders in early 2019.

(This corrects implied value of deal in first paragraph to A$911 million, or A$2.85 a share, from A$911.3 million, or A$2.851 per share.)