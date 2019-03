Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria holds a news conference after a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday he feared the ongoing economic slowdown at a global level could trigger a new financial crisis.

“Everybody fears a financial crisis can translate into a global economic crisis [...] My opinion is ... that the economic slowdown, especially if it were to worsen, could lead to a global financial crisis,” Tria said at an event in China.