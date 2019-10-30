Colombia's Ecopetrol says 2019 investment could be as high as $5 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ecopetrol is pictured at its headquarters in Bogota, Colombia August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday that its investment spending this year could reach between $4.4 billion and $5 billion, including investments in projects in the United States and Brazil.

Organic investments will total up to $3.9 billion, Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said during a call with investors, while investments in Brazil and in a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum in the Permian Basin in the United States are set to reach between $900 million and $1.1 billion.