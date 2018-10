FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

QUITO (Reuters) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States.

He spoke from the London embassy via teleconference as part of a trial in Quito initiated by his legal team that challenges recently created rules governing the terms of his asylum.