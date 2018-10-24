FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 12:40 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Exclusive: Ecuador no longer to intervene with UK for WikiLeaks Assange - foreign minister

Alexandra Valencia

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country’s embassy in London, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, Ecuador’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/FIle photo

Foreign Minister José Valencia said in an interview with Reuters that Ecuador’s only responsibility was looking after Assange’s wellbeing, after the Australian national sued the country over new conditions placed on his asylum in the London embassy.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Toni Reinhold

