Wikileaks' Assange is no hero, says UK foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange is no hero and his future will be decided by the British courts, Britain’s foreign minister said on Thursday after the Wikileaks founder was arrested by police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy where he had been holed up for nearly seven years.

“No one is above the law,” Jeremy Hunt told Sky News.

“Julian Assange is no hero, he has hidden from the truth for years and years. It is right that his future should be decided in the British judicial system,” Hunt added.