Assange's life in danger if extradited to the U.S., his Quito lawyer says

QUITO (Reuters) - The life of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be in danger if he is extradited to the United States, his lawyer in Quito said on Thursday following Assange’s arrest in London.

Assange, who lived in Ecuador’s London embassy for nearly seven years, did not have chance to defend himself before his asylum there was terminated in reprisal for corruption allegations against Ecuador’s president, lawyer Carlos Poveda told journalists.