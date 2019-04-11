UK government did not lobby Ecuador to revoke Assange's asylum: May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - The decision to revoke the asylum of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was taken by Ecuador, and Britain did not lobby for it, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Assange was arrested by British police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his seven-year asylum, paving the way for his extradition to the United States.

“There has been extensive dialogue with the Ecuadorian government from the onset. The decision to revoke asylum was one for them entirely,” May’s spokeswoman said.

When asked by a reporter if Britain had lobbied for his asylum to be revoked, she said: “No”.