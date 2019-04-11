UK PM May says Assange arrest shows no one above the law

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday and said it showed that no one was above the law.

“I am sure that the whole House will welcome the news this morning that the Metropolitan Police have arrested Julian Assange for breach of bail, after nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy,” she told parliament.

“This goes to show that in the United Kingdom, no one is above the law.”