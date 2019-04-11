Assange arrest a 'dark moment' for press freedom: Snowden

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a round table on the protection of whistleblowers at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden on Thursday called the arrest in Britain of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a “dark moment for press freedom” and said it contravened a call by the United Nations to allow him to walk free.

“Assange’s critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom,” Snowden, who lives in Moscow under an asylum deal after he leaked classified information in 2013, wrote on Twitter.