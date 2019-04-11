Swedish prosecutor says following developments as Assange arrested

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Thursday it was following developments after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s arrest in London but that it had yet to take stock of the information.

“This is news to us as well, so we have not had time to take stock of the information that has come out. We also do not know why he has been arrested. We are following developments,” Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren said in a statement.

The Authority said any preliminary investigation could be reopened as long as the suspected crime had not passed the statute of limitations, adding the alleged offense in the dropped Assange investigation would expire in August 2020.