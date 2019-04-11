U.S. must produce case for Assange extradition by June 12: UK judge

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States must produce its case for requesting the extradition of Julian Assange from Britain by June 12, a British judge hearing the WikiLeaks founder’s case said on Thursday.

Assange appeared in a London court after being removed from the Ecuadorean embassy and arrested for breaking bail conditions nearly seven years ago.

He was also arrested in relation to an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States which accuses him of involvement in one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information.