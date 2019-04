A man is reflected in a window of a police van as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen inside, after he was arrested, in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010.

Assange faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.