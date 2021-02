Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz leaves a polling station after assisting his 106-year-old grandmother Flor Cervina Galarza Saltos to cast her vote in the presidential election, in Quito, Ecuador February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean economist Andres Arauz received 31.5% of the votes in Sunday’s presidential election, according to an official quick count presented by the elections council, compared with 20.04% for indigenous activist Yaku Perez.

The quick count showed banker Guillermo Lasso with 19.97% of the vote, the elections council said.