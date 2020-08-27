Pompeo says reported Chinese vessels near Galapagos 'deeply troubling'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) make joint statements during a news conference after a meeting in Jerusalem, August 24, 2020. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said reports of hundreds of Chinese vessels near the Galapagos Islands were “deeply troubling,” following recent reports out of Ecuador about vessels from a predominately Chinese fishing fleet.

“Reports of 300+ Chinese vessels near the Galapagos disabling tracking systems, changing ship names, and leaving marine debris are deeply troubling,” Pompeo tweeted, calling on China “to be transparent and enforce its own zero tolerance policy on illegal fishing.”