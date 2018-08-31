Ecuador says received $500 million from repo deal with Goldman Sachs

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s government said on Friday it had received $500 million from a repurchase agreement with Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) as the Andean country seeks to plug its fiscal deficit.

“The $500 million is due to a repo operation with Goldman Sachs in which bonds were used as collateral,” Finance Minister Richard Martinez told reporters.

The deal had a rate of the three-month London interbank offered rate (Libor) plus 4.25 percent, the Economy and Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will lend Ecuador $237.6 million for social services and $250 million to help complete construction of a subway system in Quito, the ministry said.

Latin American development bank CAF, meanwhile, will lend $150 million to improve the OPEC member’s power sector, Martinez said. Ecuador is seeking to improve ties with U.S. banks and multilateral lenders that deteriorated under the rule of former President Rafael Correa.

President Lenin Moreno, a former Correa protege who turned against him after his 2017 election, is seeking to revive Ecuador’s economy, which has been hurt by lower oil prices and a bad earthquake.