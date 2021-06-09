Petroecuador to halt SOTE pipeline to connect line with bypass

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador’s state-owned oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday it would halt its SOTE crude pipeline on June 10 to connect the pipeline with a recently completed bypass, but that it would restart the pipeline approximately 22 hours later.

Petroecuador has been building a series of bypasses to the 497.7-km (309-mile) SOTE pipeline, capable of transporting some 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, to protect the tube from river erosion after a landslide in the Amazon region prompted a section of the pipeline, as well as the privately held OCP pipeline that runs parallel to SOTE, to rupture in April 2020.

The company also halted the smaller Shushufindi-Quito pipeline, which carries refined products, earlier on Wednesday to install a separate bypass, Petroecuador said.

The company added that it had spent approximately $1 million to build the two 465-meter (1525-ft) bypasses. It is still building two larger bypasses for SOTE and Shushufindi-Quito, which it expects to complete by Aug. 10.