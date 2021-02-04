Petroecuador says Unipec America wins Oriente crude tender

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state oil company Petroecuador said on Thursday that trader Unipec America Inc had won a tender to purchase some 2.16 million barrels of Oriente crude at a discount of $0.79 per barrel to front month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude).

Houston-based Unipec America is a unit of Beijing-based Unipec, the trading arm of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec.

Unipec will take delivery of the crude through six shipments of some 360,000 barrels each.

Petroecuador said it also received offers from PetroChina International Co Ltd, Phillips 66, Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, and Trafigura Pte Ltd.