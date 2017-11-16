Ecuador drops plan to request exemption from OPEC cut: Oil minister

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador has abandoned for now a plan to ask OPEC for an exemption from its share of the cartel’s oil production cut as crude prices are reacting positively to the group’s measures, the country’s oil minister said on Thursday.

OPEC’s smallest producer last month said it would request an exemption from the joint output cut at the group’s meeting in Vienna later this month, and it would consider leaving the organization for 2 years to avoid reducing its production.

“For now we are not going to submit the request. We’ll analyze along with OPEC’s members which alternatives they can offer. For sustaining prices, we have to support OPEC’s measures, which are so far succeeding,” minister Carlos Perez said during a press conference.

OPEC, Russia and nine other oil producers plan to meet on Nov. 30 to decide whether to extend a 1.8-million-barrel-per-day cut beyond March in an attempt to eradicate a supply glut that has weighed on prices.

The price of the West Texas Intermediate Crude, a reference for many Latin American grades, has increased 23 percent since mid-June and trades above $55 per barrel.

The Andean country is facing a large fiscal deficit due to low oil prices and a devastating earthquake last year, and needs to boost oil production as much as it can to finance rebuilding.

Other OPEC members, especially Venezuela and Qatar, have been producing below their reduced quotas in recent months, according to data reported to the organization, opening opportunities for producers to slightly increase output.

Perez also said Ecuador continues negotiating with China’s PetroChina and Unipec and Thailand’s PTT PCL to change the terms of oil-for-loan agreements signed by the country in recent years.

“Today I received letters from PTT and Unipec saying they are willing to solve the issues. We have not yet reached an agreement, but we have opened the door for sitting down to negotiate,” Perez said.

In the meantime, commercial relationships with these companies have not been suspended, the minister said, adding that Ecuador is seeking to avoid supply contracts being declared unfulfilled.

“The country must be very cautious about that,” Perez said.