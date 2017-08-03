Ecuador vice president sidelined by presidential decree

FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's Vice President Jorge Glas gestures while he addresses the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s Vice President Jorge Glas was relieved of his duties on Thursday, a day after he questioned government economic figures in his latest clash with President Lenin Moreno, who issued a resolution sidelining Glas.

The resolution, which stopped short of firing Glas, accused him of not being a team player. It did not say how long the suspension of Glas’ duties, including his leadership of efforts to repair damage from a 2016 earthquake, would last.

“The loyalty and commitment ... implied in serving the homeland in a unified way has not been properly understood by the vice president,” the resolution said.

On Wednesday Glas issued a statement denying and defending himself against corruption allegations. The statement also said Moreno’s government had been issuing inaccurate economic data.

“They have perversely manipulated the economic figures,” Glas’ statement said.