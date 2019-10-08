Ecuador protesters enter National Assembly: witnesses

QUITO (Reuters) - Indigenous Ecuadoreans protesting against government austerity measures briefly burst through security lines into the National Assembly in Quito on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The group of demonstrators waved flags, chanted slogans and pumped fists in the air, before being moved out by police, in the most audacious of nearly a week of protests against President Lenin Moreno’s government. The legislature was empty of staff and not sitting at the time.