Ecuador's Moreno to repeal fuel subsidy cuts in deal to end protests

FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno Garces addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LIMA (Reuters) - The government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno agreed to repeal a decree that ended fuel subsidies and will form a commission with indigenous leaders to pass a new law they can agree on, a mediator said late on Sunday.

Arnaud Peral, the representative of the United Nations in Ecuador, said that indigenous leaders agreed to call off protests against the decree.

The announcement was a major breakthrough in a dispute that has unleashed 12 days of unrest in the capital Quito.