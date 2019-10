Ecuadoreans scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against President Lenin Moreno government's measure to end the subsidies on fuel prices, in Quito, Ecuador October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday as massive nationwide protests broke out against the elimination of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.

Interior Minister Maria Romo said 19 people were arrested for blocking roads and other crimes, as thousands took to the streets, burning tires and chanting slogans.