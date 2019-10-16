IMF says will work with Ecuador to find way to provide financial, technical support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to work closely with Ecuadorian authorities to identify the best way to provide financial and technical support to the country after days of violent protests against an IMF-backed law to cut expensive fuel subsidies.

The global lender welcomed efforts to reach a peaceful solution and expressed its profound solidarity with all those affected by the violence.

“We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify, in the context of the current program, the best way in which the Fund can provide financial and technical support to Ecuador in the period ahead to ensure fiscal sustainability and help improve the prospects of all Ecuadorians,” it said.