October 13, 2019 / 1:00 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Mexico offers protection to Ecuador opposition lawmaker as protests persist

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s embassy in Quito has offered protection and shelter to Ecuador opposition legislator Gabriela Rivadeneira, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Rivadeneira belongs to the party of former President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno. Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito on Saturday due to unrest triggered by opposition to his austerity plan.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Mitra Taj; Editing by Daniel Wallis

