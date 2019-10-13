Ecuador's Moreno says will study effects of subsidy cut

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said he would assess a decree that slashed fuel subsidies with the indigenous and social groups that have led protests against it, but did not indicate he planned to repeal it.

Moreno added in a televised message to the nation that a “good part” of Quito was calm after he imposed a military-enforced curfew in the highland capital amid clashes between police and protesters. He said the curfew would remain in effect until further notice.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief protest organizer, indigenous group Conaie, said it had agreed to hold direct talks with Moreno to discuss repealing the decree.

Moreno also said he would propose requiring private companies to pay employees a $20 bonus per month.