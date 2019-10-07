Ecuador's Petroamazonas suspends operations at three oilfields amid protests -energy ministry

FILE PHOTO: Wellheads painted in the national colours are seen at an oil rig of Ecuador's state oil company Petroamazonas, in Tiputini, Ecuador October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state-run oil company Petroamazonas EP suspended operations at three oil fields in the Amazon region on Monday, the country’s energy ministry said, as protests against austerity measures convulse the country.

The suspension took place after the fields were “taken” by “individuals not affiliated with the operation,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter, without providing any details.

The ministry said it had asked the armed forces to increase protection to “safeguard the Ecuadorean state’s resources.”