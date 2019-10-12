World News
October 12, 2019 / 6:12 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Ecuadorean indigenous group announces direct talks with Moreno

1 Min Read

Demonstrators gesture during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

QUITO (Reuters) - An indigenous group in Ecuador that has led massive protests to reinstate a fuel subsidy announced on Saturday that it has decided to hold direct talks with President Lenin Moreno, the first sign of a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has triggered more than a week of unrest.

Ecuador’s capital Quito was rocked early on Saturday in a tenth day of clashes over Moreno’s austerity plan, with police firing tear gas at protesters and access roads to the city’s airport blocked.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Berkrot

