October 13, 2019 / 5:58 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Ecuador's military partially lifts curfew in Quito ahead of talks

A woman with a child walks in the aftermath of last days protests against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, after Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito, Ecuador October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s military announced it was partially lifting a curfew on the highland capital of Quito until 8 p.m. Sunday (0100 GMT Monday) but said it would continue to restrict movement in parts of the city’s northern district.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces added in a statement that it would ensure the safety of indigenous leaders who will take part in the first round of talks with the government scheduled for 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

A day earlier, the chief indigenous group that has mobilized thousands of protesters against President Lenin Moreno’s cuts to fuel subsidies agreed to talks with him to end more than a week of unrest, even as it vowed to continue demonstrations in defiance of the curfew.

Reporting By Alexandra Valencia; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Daniel Wallis

